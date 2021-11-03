Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,196 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,724,000 after purchasing an additional 498,314 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,186,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,695,000 after purchasing an additional 158,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.07. 946,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,359. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

