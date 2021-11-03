Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Open Lending reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

In other Open Lending news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $10,513,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,321,626 shares of company stock worth $44,905,942 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LPRO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.99. 14,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,884. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.05 and a beta of 0.28.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

