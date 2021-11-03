Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.21. Yum China reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,652,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,734,000 after buying an additional 806,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after buying an additional 4,998,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,010,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,419,000 after buying an additional 912,170 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Yum China by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,346,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,954,000 after purchasing an additional 496,262 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUMC traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.19. 24,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,824. Yum China has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

