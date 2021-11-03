Zacks: Analysts Expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.58 Billion

Analysts expect that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will announce $8.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.00 billion and the lowest is $8.16 billion. Exelon reported sales of $8.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $32.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.00 billion to $35.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.52 billion to $36.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,114,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,296. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.48. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,139,000 after purchasing an additional 630,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Exelon by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,585,000 after purchasing an additional 177,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Exelon by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Exelon by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,829 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

