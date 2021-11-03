Zacks: Analysts Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellicheck has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 65.0% during the second quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 63,139 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at about $341,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDN stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,437. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $169.15 million, a P/E ratio of -301.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

