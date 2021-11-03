Zacks: Analysts Expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.32. JD.com reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share.

JD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.82. The stock had a trading volume of 194,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. JD.com has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.87. The firm has a market cap of $108.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

