Zacks: Analysts Expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Post $0.03 EPS

Analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. Kamada reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.69 million.

KMDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.94. 73,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,535. Kamada has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $264.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kamada in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 1,276,250.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 153,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 99.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 25,261 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 5.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 915,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

