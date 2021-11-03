Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.29. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 56.76% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

CHMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 92,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

CHMI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 151,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.19. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

