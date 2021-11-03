Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to Post $0.74 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Kforce reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $229,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,808 shares of company stock worth $4,722,285 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kforce by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after purchasing an additional 180,177 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Kforce by 45.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 590,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,645,000 after purchasing an additional 184,269 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 571.1% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after purchasing an additional 498,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kforce by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 31,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kforce by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 24,064 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KFRC traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $69.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.41. Kforce has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $71.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

