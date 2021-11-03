Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Kura Sushi USA posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kura Sushi USA.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of KRUS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.28. 30,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,136. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $431.52 million, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth approximately $521,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

