Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will report sales of $1.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14 million. Phunware posted sales of $3.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year sales of $7.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 million to $8.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.43 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $22.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 429.56% and a negative return on equity of 560.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PHUN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Phunware in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Phunware by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 81.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PHUN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 56,108,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,921,014. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.24. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $369.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

