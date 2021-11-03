Zacks: Brokerages Expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to Announce -$0.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.41). ALX Oncology reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.57.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $117.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.12.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $573,674.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,302 shares in the company, valued at $12,682,033.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,529 shares of company stock valued at $9,822,994. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 37,796.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after buying an additional 91,149 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after buying an additional 56,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

