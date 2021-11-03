Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will post sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $987.00 million. Lamb Weston posted sales of $896.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $4.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

NYSE:LW traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $58.15. The stock had a trading volume of 26,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,441. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.93. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

