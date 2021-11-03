Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $222.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to announce $222.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $224.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.81 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year sales of $932.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $932.24 million to $933.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 64.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 4.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 91,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

SHC traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.48. 4,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,007. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

