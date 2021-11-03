Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) to Hold

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoldMining Inc. is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets principally in the Americas. The company’s project resides primarily in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. GoldMining Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.75) on shares of GoldMining in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of GLDG opened at $1.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.95 million and a PE ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of GoldMining by 318.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GoldMining during the first quarter worth $48,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in GoldMining by 34.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of GoldMining by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GoldMining by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

