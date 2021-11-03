Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Strong Sell

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $70.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.45. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average of $66.55.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 2,035.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

