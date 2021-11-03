Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) to Hold

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on LiqTech International from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

LiqTech International stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 million. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 83.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that LiqTech International will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in LiqTech International by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 254,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 109,808 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

