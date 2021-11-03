Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Zebra Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.500 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $4.20-4.50 EPS.

ZBRA traded down $19.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $565.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,123. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $546.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.17. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $305.56 and a 12 month high of $594.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.71.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.