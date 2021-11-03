Zilliqa Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $106.41 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.61 or 0.00434013 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001229 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.05 or 0.01049645 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,242,829,401 coins and its circulating supply is 11,951,362,248 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

