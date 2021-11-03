Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.83.

Separately, Stephens lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.36 and a 200 day moving average of $106.03. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 150.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 942 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $89,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,011,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,914 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

