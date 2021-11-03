Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.46.

ZG stock opened at $85.48 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $83.54 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average of $107.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

