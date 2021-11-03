Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.37.

Zillow Group stock traded down $16.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.94. The stock had a trading volume of 90,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,047. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $83.54 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 34.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,053,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

