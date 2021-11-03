Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Truist Securities

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Truist Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $140.00. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $85.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.38 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

