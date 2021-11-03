Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Trading Down 3.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Monday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $140.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zillow Group traded as low as $100.72 and last traded at $101.85. Approximately 15,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 655,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.72.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $174.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush cut Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Zillow Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,260,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $6,424,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Zillow Group by 37.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Zillow Group by 100.4% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,459,000 after buying an additional 320,826 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 147.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average of $107.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

