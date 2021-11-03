ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $12,389.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0538 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $85.65 million and $12,389.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00085997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00073918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00102815 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,588.12 or 0.07307344 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,617.33 or 0.99728494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022241 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

