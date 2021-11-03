Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will post $22.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.70 million and the lowest is $20.00 million. Zogenix posted sales of $2.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 686.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year sales of $83.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.47 million to $95.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $201.16 million, with estimates ranging from $152.50 million to $264.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zogenix.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%.

ZGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

NASDAQ:ZGNX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.66. 515,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,385. The company has a market capitalization of $875.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.22. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zogenix by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zogenix by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Read More: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.