ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

ZTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $28.58. 27,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,408. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

