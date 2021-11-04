$0.02 EPS Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.02). Ping Identity posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

NYSE PING traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,907. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -75.66 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 902,000 shares of company stock worth $21,293,060 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 525.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 108,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 54.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 20,178 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 49.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

