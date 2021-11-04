-$0.06 EPS Expected for Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Greenwich LifeSciences.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,586,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 242.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 154,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 37,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLSI traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,223. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $158.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

