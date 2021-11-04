$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Infosys also reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

NYSE INFY opened at $22.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 270,402 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 301,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 67,399 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

