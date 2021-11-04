$0.17 EPS Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. STAAR Surgical reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

STAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

In related news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.12. The stock had a trading volume of 493,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.44 and a 200-day moving average of $134.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.86 and a beta of 0.95. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

