$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. CareTrust REIT posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $20.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

