-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.47). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ForgeRock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FORG. Piper Sandler began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

FORG stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.63. 4,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,063. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,490,000. Finally, Accenture plc purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,036,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

