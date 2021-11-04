$0.50 EPS Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.46. Hudson Pacific Properties reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 32,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.06. 404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,568. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 52.36%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

