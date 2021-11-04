-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aridis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 105,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,481 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 459,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares during the period. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARDS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.48. 18,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,591. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $8.47.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

