$0.63 EPS Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.67. Haemonetics reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of HAE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.87. 326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.43. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,697 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 32.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,142,000 after buying an additional 922,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 36.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,619,000 after purchasing an additional 447,875 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 23.7% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,179,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,272,000 after acquiring an additional 226,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

