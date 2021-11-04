$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.88. NBT Bancorp posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NBTB shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 41,995 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,069. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.67. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.26%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

