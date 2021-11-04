$0.97 EPS Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.92. Emerson Electric reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

NYSE EMR opened at $95.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,190,000 after purchasing an additional 412,478 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Emerson Electric by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after buying an additional 25,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

