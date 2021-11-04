$1.01 EPS Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.06. Investors Real Estate Trust posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

CSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $99.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $108.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

