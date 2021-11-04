$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to report $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $965,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 23.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at about $505,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 130,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.88. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $60.85 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

