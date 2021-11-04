$1.57 EPS Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $9.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.19.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $8.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $490.88. 61,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,344. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $228.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.34 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,753 shares of company stock valued at $25,665,468 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 907 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

