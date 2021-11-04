$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will post sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.57 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RF. Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,423,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 74,170 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,052,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 93,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 97,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.27. 5,930,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,958,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $24.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

