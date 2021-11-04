$10.76 Million in Sales Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to report $10.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.65 million and the lowest is $8.36 million. Merus posted sales of $9.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $42.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.43 million to $47.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.14 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $49.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%.

MRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

In other Merus news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Merus during the second quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Merus by 214.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Merus by 3,238.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRUS traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72. Merus has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

