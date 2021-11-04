$11.23 Billion in Sales Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will post sales of $11.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.98 billion. NIKE reported sales of $11.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $47.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.57 billion to $47.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $53.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.37 billion to $55.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus boosted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $172.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.71. NIKE has a 12-month low of $125.26 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $273.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $16,752,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,750 shares of company stock worth $36,169,430 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 538,134 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $78,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

