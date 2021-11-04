1,232 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 30.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 848.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.42.

MSI opened at $252.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.18 and a 1-year high of $253.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.72.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

