145,000 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Purchased by LNZ Capital LP

LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 145,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,567,000. CMS Energy makes up 6.2% of LNZ Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. LNZ Capital LP owned 0.05% of CMS Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 28.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,190 shares of company stock worth $1,342,591. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.70. 6,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,399. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

