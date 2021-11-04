15,750 Shares in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Purchased by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

MDRX opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. The firm had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

