$166.95 Million in Sales Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will report $166.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $176.71 million and the lowest is $156.56 million. Shift Technologies reported sales of $59.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 178.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $596.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $577.19 million to $633.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $885.00 million to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.91 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 25.94%.

SFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 187.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $627.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

