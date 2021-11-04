1,715,879 Shares in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,715,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,789,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.6% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1,007,000.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $215,000. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MLCO shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.49.

MLCO stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.