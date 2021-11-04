17,173 Shares in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REYN. FMR LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,492 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after buying an additional 1,152,120 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,761,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after buying an additional 769,433 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

REYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,400 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $289,430.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REYN stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

